FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dunelm Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dunelm Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dunelm Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dunelm Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

DNLMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,240 ($15.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

DNLMY stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

