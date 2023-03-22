Analysts Offer Predictions for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $10.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STNG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

NYSE:STNG opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

