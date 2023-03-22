Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Frontline plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Frontline in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontline Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRO. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Frontline stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,477,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

