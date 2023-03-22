Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.80. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.38 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day moving average of $177.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,825,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

