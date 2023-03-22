Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.52). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,540,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,232,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.