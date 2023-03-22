Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.38 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $152.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.81 or 0.00041860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018419 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.