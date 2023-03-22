Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HXL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.2 %

HXL opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

