Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.47.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.17. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $169.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.