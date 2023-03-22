EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.26 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, EOS has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00004127 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $171.32 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005015 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003803 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001151 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,040,223 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

