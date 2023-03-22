SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

SEA stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $136.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. SEA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

