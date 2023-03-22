SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.
SEA Price Performance
SEA stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $136.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
