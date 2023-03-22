TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $841.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $830.00 to $841.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $716.46 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $772.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $722.41 and a 200-day moving average of $637.49. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,866,000 after acquiring an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,026,000 after purchasing an additional 182,491 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after acquiring an additional 172,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

