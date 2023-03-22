New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE NYCB opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.18.
Insider Activity
In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
