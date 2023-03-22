New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.