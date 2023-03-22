Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

