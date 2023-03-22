Ethereum Classic Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.56 or 0.00072902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $246.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,199.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.00287534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00536544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00471858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,021,635 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

