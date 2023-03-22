XRP Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001603 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $23.03 billion and $4.98 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00358699 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.89 or 0.26071475 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009522 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
