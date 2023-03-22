DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.86. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

DXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

