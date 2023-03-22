iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$83.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About iA Financial

A number of analysts have commented on IAG shares. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

