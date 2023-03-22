Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00.
Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
