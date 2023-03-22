Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.30.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.