Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,526 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, James Winston King sold 192 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $13,509.12.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

