TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

