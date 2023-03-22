Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.