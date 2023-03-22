Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FIL has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

In related news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

