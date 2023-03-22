Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $127,543.92 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $136,050.71.

Shares of GWRE opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $3,862,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

