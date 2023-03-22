Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

About Crescent Point Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,596,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.