Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded at Argus

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

