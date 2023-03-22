Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded at Argus

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.
Consolidated Edison Stock Performance
ED opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.