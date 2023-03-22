Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 121.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $121.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

