Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 2.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,048,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

