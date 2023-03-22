Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $58.25 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

