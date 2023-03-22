HC Wainwright Weighs in on IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for IceCure Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
IceCure Medical Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ICCM stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IceCure Medical (ICCM)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.