HC Wainwright Weighs in on IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for IceCure Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

About IceCure Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IceCure Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.