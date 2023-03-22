JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to “Overweight”

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

E.On stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. E.On has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.71.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

