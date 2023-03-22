Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.02). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 161.14%. The business had revenue of C$21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.80 million.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
