Raymond James Downgrades BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Strong-Buy

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BSRTF opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.