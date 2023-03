HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, CIBC raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 205,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by S├ębastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

