HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, CIBC raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of HEXO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
