HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, CIBC raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HEXO Price Performance

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of HEXO

HEXO Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 205,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Further Reading

