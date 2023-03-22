Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

