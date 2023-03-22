Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.
KNX opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
