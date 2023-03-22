Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) PT Lowered to $2.50

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Hyperfine Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of HYPR opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.32. Hyperfine has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.