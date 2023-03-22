Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,930 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.