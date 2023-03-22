Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

