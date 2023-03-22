Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,520 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

