Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

ASAI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

