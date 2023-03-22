Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,695,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.3 %

Genmab A/S Company Profile

GMAB stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

