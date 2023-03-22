Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

