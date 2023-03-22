The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $317.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.