Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.51 and its 200 day moving average is $303.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

