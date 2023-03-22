Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

IEV stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

