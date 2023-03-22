Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yum China by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 0.4 %

YUMC stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.