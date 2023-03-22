Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in ON by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in ON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ON by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

ON Trading Up 26.4 %

About ON

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.