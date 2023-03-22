Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Shares of BK opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

