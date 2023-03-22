Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

