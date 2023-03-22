Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE MOS opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

