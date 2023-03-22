Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Separately, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

